Finvi Continues To Expand Capabilities Of Velosidy® Platform, Releasing Modernized Functionality Supporting Legal Action In Pursuit Of Debt Collection

Velosidy's legal capabilities automate court filings, track statutes of limitations, and enhance compliance - all while reducing the manual work previously required to navigate this aspect of debt collection. In doing so, the platform also acts to mitigate risk in this heavily regulated arena. Further, Velosidy's legal capabilities enable agencies to lower legal processing costs and reach a faster time to judgment through:



Automated legal workflows that ensure consistent processes and meet regulatory requirements and legal deadlines

A seamless transition from collection efforts to legal action

Actionable reporting that provides detailed summaries of collection efforts to ensure agents follow compliance procedures at every point within the collections process A single system of record with a detailed history of communications, payments and actions taken throughout the revenue recovery process

Velosidy was released to the ARM market as Finvi's next-generation collections platform in late 2024, designed to help agencies move beyond the limitations their legacy collections software placed on their business. The platform continues to gain momentum as clients join the ranks of Velosidy adopters and experience a decrease in their total cost of ownership, growth in their business, and a full modernization of their technology stack while reducing their cost to collect.

"Current, legacy collections solutions require extensive efforts just to keep pace with today's business demands," said Tim O'Brien, Finvi CEO . "This release reflects our continued commitment to Velosidy as the platform that will carry our clients – and the industry – into the future. It's the latest example of how we're creating a modern foundation on which agencies will be able to modernize, scale, and, ultimately, grow.

