Mount Raung Eruption Triggers Aviation Warning in Indonesia
(MENAFN) Mount Raung, located in Banyuwangi Regency of East Java, Indonesia, erupted twice on Thursday, triggering an aviation warning, according to the country’s Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center.
The more significant eruption occurred at 4:43 a.m. local time in Jakarta, launching a plume of volcanic ash approximately 2,000 meters into the atmosphere.
The ash cloud, which was gray in color and of moderate density, drifted toward the southeast and south from the mountain.
Authorities issued an orange-level Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA)—the second-highest on the scale. This advisory restricts aircraft from flying below 5,000 meters near the volcano and urges pilots to remain cautious due to the threat of airborne ash, which can severely impact flight operations.
Local residents, tourists, and hikers have been warned to avoid all activity within a 3-kilometer radius of Mount Raung’s crater.
Standing at 3,332 meters above sea level, Mount Raung ranks among Indonesia’s 127 volcanoes classified as active.
