Zelensky Urges USD40 Billion Annual Support
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has appealed to Western benefactors to pledge USD40 billion every year to sustain his nation’s fiscal stability, after facing an apparent diplomatic rejection by US President Donald Trump during the G7 summit.
Zelensky issued his request on Tuesday while attending the event in Kananaskis, Canada, where he was unable to secure a meeting with Trump, who departed prematurely.
Sharing a picture online showing him in conversation with six world leaders, Zelensky insisted on the necessity of continuous funding.
“It’s crucial to have $40 billion annually in budgetary support for Ukraine – to ensure our resilience and the ability of our country to carry on,” he stated, also pressing the United States to authorize the assistance.
Zelensky also criticized Trump for failing to “apply strong enough pressure on Russia,” while asserting that Kiev was acting in defense of Washington’s broader strategic objectives.
He urged the remaining G7 members to influence the US president, promoting financial backing for Ukrainian weapons manufacturing and the imposition of additional penalties on Moscow.
The outcome of the summit was widely seen as underwhelming for Ukraine, and it has raised uncertainty over the likelihood of a one-on-one encounter between Trump and Zelensky at the NATO leaders summit expected next Tuesday.
