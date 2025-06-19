Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa thinks of closing Israel embassy

2025-06-19 07:40:42
(MENAFN) The South African government is considering the possible closure of the Israeli embassy in Pretoria, with a final decision expected by the end of the year, according to statements made by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola.

During a question-and-answer session in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, Lamola confirmed that consultations have been held within the government’s relevant cluster system to prepare a memorandum for Cabinet review. This move follows a November 2023 resolution by the National Assembly calling for the embassy's closure.

“In accordance with the constitutional principle of the separation of powers, the authority to decide on the possible closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa rests solely with the Cabinet," Lamola stated. “Once Cabinet has deliberated and reached a final destination, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation will act in accordance with these directives.”

Lamola clarified that the Israeli embassy in South Africa is currently operating at a downgraded level. “The downgraded embassy only just facilitates the normal processes of visa and travelling of civilians between the two countries, with no full operation of a full embassy in terms of liaising on political, diplomatic, and also economic relations between the two countries.”

While Lamola did not provide a specific date for the final decision, he assured that the matter would be addressed before the year concludes. When asked whether external pressure was influencing the government's position, he reiterated that the Cabinet alone holds the authority to determine the embassy’s status and that it is currently undergoing the necessary internal procedures.

