Kremlin voices remarks on Israel’s assault on Iran
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed concern and condemned the sharp escalation of tensions following Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated. On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a series of strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities, including areas in central Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was intended to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The attacks occurred just two days before the sixth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations set to take place in Oman.
Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is closely monitoring the situation through reports from the Defense Ministry, Foreign Intelligence Service, and Foreign Ministry. “President Putin receives real-time updates on developments in the region,” he said.
Iranian sources reported that the strikes killed several high-ranking military figures, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Gholam Ali Rashid, and at least six nuclear scientists. Tehran has called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, describing the strikes as blatant Israeli aggression. The Iranian military warned that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will face harsh consequences, and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that Israel should expect severe punishment.
Amid the rapidly worsening security environment, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv has advised Russian citizens to avoid traveling to Israel and recommended those already there to stay close to shelters.
