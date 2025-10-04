US Welcomes Return Of UN Sanctions On Iran

MENAFN - Khaama Press)US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has welcomed the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran, describing the move as a necessary response to Tehran's nuclear activities.

In a post on X on Sunday, September 28, Rubio commended Germany, France and Britain for activating the“snapback” mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal. The process automatically restores sanctions that had been suspended, following Western accusations that Iran breached its commitments.

While backing tougher measures, Rubio also called for direct talks between Washington and Tehran, signalling that the US seeks to combine diplomatic engagement with economic pressure. He stressed that dialogue remains vital to addressing international concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran strongly condemned the sanctions, dismissing the snapback as unjust and politically motivated. In protest, Tehran recalled its ambassadors from France, Britain and Germany, accusing the three European powers of aligning with Washington's agenda.

China and Russia also voiced sharp opposition, warning that the restoration of sanctions undermines the credibility of multilateral diplomacy. Both countries argued the move risks deepening divisions within the UN Security Council.

The reimposed sanctions target a wide range of Iran's economic and military sectors, including arms trade, ballistic missile activity and energy exports. Analysts say the measures will further squeeze Tehran's already fragile economy.

Observers note that Washington's dual message of pressure and engagement reflects a balancing act; tightening sanctions to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions while leaving the door open for negotiations. The outcome, they argue, will depend on whether Tehran responds with confrontation or renewed talks.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram