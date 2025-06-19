403
Putin, Xi Hold Phone Talk on Mideast Crisis
(MENAFN) Kremlin officials reported Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call centered on the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. During their conversation, the two leaders strongly denounced Israel’s conduct, labeling it a breach of the United Nations Charter.
Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov briefed the media, stating that Putin and Xi shared “identical approaches” regarding the conflict and emphasized that the crisis cannot be addressed through military means.
“Russia and China are in full agreement that the situation in the Middle East requires a political solution,” he stated.
Putin reiterated Russia’s openness to step in as a mediator if needed. The leaders also decided to instruct their respective government departments to stay in close contact and coordinate efforts in the near future.
Their dialogue also included commentary on the recent G7 summit. According to Ushakov, both presidents observed internal discord among the summit participants and considered the event a diplomatic setback for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In addition, Putin and Xi reviewed the state of bilateral relations between their nations and confirmed plans to conduct comprehensive talks in China on September 2.
