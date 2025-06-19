403
Ukraine voices complaints regarding international Russia Day congratulations
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga has voiced disapproval over countries extending congratulations to Russia on its national holiday, Russia Day, observed on June 12. His comments followed a message from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who conveyed greetings on behalf of Washington.
Speaking at the Weimar+ summit in Rome on Thursday, Sibiga said it was “especially unpleasant” to see public congratulations offered to a nation “at war” with Ukraine. “There should be no reward for an aggressor state,” he stressed, adding that he feels morally justified in making this claim.
Rubio’s statement, released on the U.S. State Department’s website, affirmed support for the Russian people and expressed a desire for “constructive engagement” with Moscow to secure lasting peace in Ukraine.
The Kremlin welcomed Rubio’s remarks, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling them “positive news” and highlighting a contrast with the confrontational stance of former President Joe Biden. Relations between the two nations, nearly frozen since 2022, have begun to thaw under President Donald Trump, who has prioritized restoring dialogue with Russia.
In addition to the U.S., other countries—including India, Oman, and Kazakhstan—sent Russia Day messages. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized that the longstanding strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow continues to benefit both nations.
