Poland Accuses Russia of Interfering with GPS Signals
(MENAFN) Russia is actively interfering with GPS signals over northern Poland, according to Poland’s Minister of Digital Affairs, Krzysztof Gawkowski. The revelation was reported on Wednesday by a Polish news agency.
Gawkowski, speaking at a Digital Summit held in Gdansk, northern Poland, pointed to repeated disruptions experienced by drone operators. He described the interference as "an element of the hybrid war Russia is waging against Poland -- a conflict fought daily in cyberspace."
He further revealed that Russia’s efforts go beyond signal jamming. According to Gawkowski, Moscow has also launched cyberattacks on vital infrastructure and circulated disinformation during Poland’s presidential election campaign.
In response to the escalating threat, Poland has mobilized a multi-agency defense. The Government Security Center, cyber defense units within the military, and national cybersecurity teams are actively tracking the disruptions and executing coordinated responses 24/7.
"For many months, we have been observing various types of actions that are being taken as part of the disruptions of GPS systems,” he told media.
“Polish civilian and military forces are cooperating in this area."
He added that Poland has already begun deploying tools to stabilize GPS connectivity and trace the source of the interference. “The first tools have already been implemented to improve this communication, but we also know where these disruptions are coming from. It is undoubtedly Russia,” Gawkowski said.
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz also confirmed that a special committee on national security was established several weeks ago to address the situation.
He referenced the Baltic Declaration, a joint initiative signed in Brussels in early June by defense ministers from Poland, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark. According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the agreement "is intended to protect our countries and cooperation in this area."
