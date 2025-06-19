Kate Middleton Accused Of Playing The 'Cancer Card' To Skip Royal Ascot Was It Fear Of Getting Booed? Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince William attended Royal Ascot alone on June 18 after Kate Middleton had withdrawn from the event at the last minute. Princes Kate, who is recovering from cancer treatment, is still finding the right balance as she slowly returns to public duties, according to PEOPLE.

The Princess of Wales was originally listed to travel with William in the second royal carriage. However, her name was removed in a last-minute change shared by Ascot.

| Kate Middleton backs William as rift with Prince Harry deepens: Report

Prince William was then moved to the first royal carriage, where he rode with King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud.

Kate is said to be disappointed about missing the prestigious horse racing event. But, her health and well-being remain a top priority, reports claim.

Meanwhile, social media users paint a different picture. Many of them claim that Kate's decision to withdraw from the event was not about her health.

Was Kate Middleton booed?

Kate Middleton was apparently booed by onlookers when she was in a horse carriage during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 14. Prince William's wife was accompanied by her children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

“Was it the boos that caused Kate Middleton to unceremoniously cancel Ascot just 20mins before? Is Kate that emboldened by the UK media that she knows she can't do no wrong?” wrote one user on X while sharing a clip of the alleged incident.

| Meghan Markle not the only victim in her fight with Kate Middleton

“Did Willy and her had a blowout just before? When is she going to stop pulling the pre-cancerous cells card? (sic)” the user added.

“Maybe she was worried about another carriage ride and getting booed? This way she has the headlines and sympathy of the public?” commented another.

Another posted,“There's no way this isn't linked! Guaranteed she can't handle the booing again.”

“Most of the British people cannot stand Kate because she chased Meghan and her family out of Britain. They despised Kate,” came from another.

| Princess Kate's reflection on nature after cancer battle

“I hope Meghan saw this, and laughed her head off,” came from another.

“The cancer card is being used again by Kensington Palace and their British media. Vacation lover Kate Middleton is not going to be at the Royal Ascot, so KP and the BM decided to use cancer/in remission as the reason for her absence. Many things don't add up abt Kate's cancer story. She Never Had Cancer,” claimed another user.