403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cluster 2 Signs An Agreement To Advance Smart Airport Operations In Saudi Arab
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Airbus Defence and Space has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cluster 2 at the Paris Air Show to deliver next generation digital solutions that enhance airport efficiency, security and collaboration across Saudi Arabia. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Wouter Van Wersch, Executive Vice President of Airbus International, Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus in Middle-East and Africa, and Mr. Saad A. Alajlan, General Manager of Commercial Operations and Business Development at Cluster 2.
The partnership will introduce advanced technologies including Agnet Turnaround by Airbus , a smart platform that enables real time coordination of airport operations. This will empower Cluster 2 to streamline workflows, enhance on-time performance and elevate the passenger experience across its network of 22 international and domestic airports. Through this MoU, Airbus and Cluster 2 aim to raise operational standards, improve situational awareness and drive seamless collaboration between ground staff, security teams and control rooms. “This partnership underscores our commitment to driving digital innovation in aviation. With Agnet Turnaround, we are enabling smarter, safer and more connected airports that align with the Kingdom's vision for the future of transportation.”, said Antoun Farra, Managing Director of Airbus Defence and Space in Saudi Arabia. “Airports are vital gateways to the Kingdom, and digital transformation is at the heart of our strategy. Partnering with Airbus allows us to enhance safety, reduce response times and create a unified operations ecosystem across our airports.”, commented Eng. Badr Al-Dalami, Chief Executive Officer of Cluster 2. With multiple communication and automation capabilities, Agnet Turnaround is a smart and secure solution which aims at solving daily operational challenges for aviation stakeholders and enhancing On Time Performance (OTP).
The partnership will introduce advanced technologies including Agnet Turnaround by Airbus , a smart platform that enables real time coordination of airport operations. This will empower Cluster 2 to streamline workflows, enhance on-time performance and elevate the passenger experience across its network of 22 international and domestic airports. Through this MoU, Airbus and Cluster 2 aim to raise operational standards, improve situational awareness and drive seamless collaboration between ground staff, security teams and control rooms. “This partnership underscores our commitment to driving digital innovation in aviation. With Agnet Turnaround, we are enabling smarter, safer and more connected airports that align with the Kingdom's vision for the future of transportation.”, said Antoun Farra, Managing Director of Airbus Defence and Space in Saudi Arabia. “Airports are vital gateways to the Kingdom, and digital transformation is at the heart of our strategy. Partnering with Airbus allows us to enhance safety, reduce response times and create a unified operations ecosystem across our airports.”, commented Eng. Badr Al-Dalami, Chief Executive Officer of Cluster 2. With multiple communication and automation capabilities, Agnet Turnaround is a smart and secure solution which aims at solving daily operational challenges for aviation stakeholders and enhancing On Time Performance (OTP).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment