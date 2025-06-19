Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin states NATO rearmament doesn't represent threat to his nation

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that military build-ups by NATO do not pose a danger to Russia’s national security. Speaking during a meeting with international news agencies, he explained that Russia is fully capable of safeguarding its own interests without external support.

"We do not see any NATO rearmament as a threat to the Russian Federation, because we are self-sufficient in terms of ensuring our own security," Putin said.

He pointed out that Russia is consistently working to strengthen its military and defense forces. "Whatever NATO does, of course, creates certain risks, but we are fully capable of neutralizing all emerging threats. There is no doubt about that," he said.

Putin went on to challenge the logic behind NATO countries boosting their military budgets, arguing such moves are unnecessary. "Any rearmament or raising budgets to five percent of GDP by NATO countries makes no sense," he added.

These statements come amid ongoing talks within NATO regarding plans to increase defense spending. According to reports, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently mentioned that NATO members are expected to agree on raising their military expenditures to five percent of GDP within the next ten years.

