Anjali Sivaraman Says She Was Bowled Over By Her 'Gamerlog' Character's Perseverance
Anjali essays the role of Joanna in the show, which blends the chaos of growing up with the high-stakes drama of a competitive gaming bootcamp in Mumbai. The series consists of episodes, and explores the highs, lows, and hilarious chaos of a ragtag team of professional gamers living, eating, and competing under one roof, as they prepare for a life-changing tournament.
Reflecting on her character, Joanna's journey in the series, Anjali Sivaraman shared,“What struck me the most was Joanna's sheer perseverance, her unwavering commitment, her pure intentions remained, and her fierce loyalty to both her dream and her team”.
She further mentioned,“She had this relentless drive, like she was fighting tooth and nail every single moment. In so many ways, I saw myself in that. I've always thrived in collaborative spaces, and I deeply value the strength that comes from teamwork. I know what quiet persistence and hard work feel like, and that part of her hit home for me”.
'Gamerlog' also stars Darsheel Safary, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in pivotal roles.
Earlier, Darsheel Safary had shared how he got into the skin of the character for the show. The actor said that he really had to go back to a certain raw space, where dreams tend to feel bigger than the world you're living in.
He said, "Nothing matters besides the goal you're out there to achieve, and it's all good as long as you're doing something, step by step, to get there. So I tried to tap into that space for breathing life into Raghu. I also really connected with his innocence. It didn't feel naive or stupid, it was rather pure. He is someone who will go to any lengths to make things happen. And I felt very close to that part of him”.
The show is directed by Arya Deo and produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah, and is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment