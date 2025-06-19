403
Guterres Urges Calm Amid Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep “alarm” on Wednesday regarding the recent surge in hostilities between Israel and Iran, which has included the exchange of airstrikes.
"I remain profoundly alarmed by the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East, between Israel and Iran," Guterres stated through a message delivered by his spokesperson’s office.
He once again emphasized the necessity for "an immediate de-escalation leading to a ceasefire," and added: "I strongly appeal to all to avoid any further internationalization of the conflict."
Guterres implored all sides to avoid widening the conflict beyond current borders.
He cautioned that "any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences, not only for those involved but for the whole region and for the peace and security at large."
Guterres warned that more military action could destabilize the wider region and threaten global peace.
The UN leader denounced the "tragic and unnecessary loss of lives and injuries to civilians" as well as harm to critical civilian structures.
He reasserted that "diplomacy remains the best and only way to address concerns regarding Iran's nuclear programme and regional security issues."
Guterres underscored that "the UN Charter remains our shared framework to save people from the scourge of war," calling on "all member states to comply fully with the charter and international law, including international humanitarian law."
He urged nations to uphold their legal responsibilities under global statutes.
When asked about concerns over a potential American assault on an Iranian nuclear site, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told journalists that the Secretary-General is "very concerned" and reaffirmed the call to "avoid any further internationalization" of the conflict.
