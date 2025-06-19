BRI Named Indonesia's Largest Public Company In The Forbes Global 2000 List For 2025
According to the report, BRI recorded strong performance with revenue of USD 16.07 billion, profit of USD 3.8 billion, assets totaling USD 123.83 billion, and a market value of USD 33.48 billion, further solidifying its position on the global stage. This reflects BRI's consistency and strong competitiveness as a financial institution that continues to grow and transform internationally.
Commenting on BRI's recognition as the No. 1 public company in Indonesia on the Forbes Global 2000 list for 2025, BRI President Director Hery Gunardi expressed his pride and appreciation for all BRILiaN personnel (BRI employees), as well as BRI's loyal customers.
"This achievement is dedicated to all BRILiaN personnel who have given their best contributions, allowing BRI to grow sustainably. We also extend our gratitude to all our loyal customers who continue to use and enjoy BRI's products and services," said Hery Gunardi.
He added that the recognition is solid proof of BRI's commitment to maintaining strong fundamentals amid increasingly complex global economic challenges. "This recognition inspires us to continue transforming and innovating to deliver world-class services, especially for the Indonesian people," he said.
According to Forbes, BRI ranks 349 globally and first in Indonesia on the 2025 Global 2000 list, alongside 11 other Indonesian companies such as Bank Mandiri (408), BCA (482), Telkom Indonesia (1,003), and BNI (1,064), among others.
For more information about BANK BRI, visit
SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment