Recent flood of attacks reported across Ukraine
(MENAFN) A fresh wave of Russian airstrikes hit multiple regions of Ukraine overnight, with the capital, Kiev, and the Odessa Region experiencing the heaviest damage, according to Ukrainian officials. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the attacks.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported at least 19 fires, with significant damage recorded in both Kiev and Odessa. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed that various districts in the capital were hit, including two non-residential buildings. Although no deaths were reported in the capital, four people sustained injuries. A fire also broke out at a business center in the Shevchenkovsky district, an area previously home to a British visa office, according to unverified reports.
Russian military-focused Telegram channels claimed that the Artyom defense plant may have been the actual target in the Shevchenkovsky area. They also suggested other strikes hit warehouses, energy infrastructure, and defense-related companies.
Timur Tkachenko, head of a local administrative body, said warehouses in the Obolonsky district were damaged and a business center in the Goloseevsky district was destroyed.
In Odessa, officials reported two fatalities and nine injuries, with multiple buildings and an unidentified company hit.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that the attack involved 315 drones and seven missiles. He criticized the U.S. for not applying enough pressure on Moscow, arguing that the scale of the assault overshadowed international peace efforts. Zelensky urged Washington to take "concrete actions" rather than remain silent in response to Russian aggression.
The strikes follow a recent surge in Ukrainian drone attacks deep into Russian territory, which Moscow claims are attempts to derail ongoing peace negotiations. Russian authorities have also accused Ukraine of targeting critical railways and airbases that host nuclear-capable bombers. Moscow maintains that its own strikes are limited to military and strategic sites, not civilian areas.
