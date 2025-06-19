UAE: 7 Out Of 10 Gen Z Employees Struggle To Communicate With Older Colleagues

Nearly seven in ten Gen-Z employees in the UAE - 68 per cent - say they find it challenging to communicate with older colleagues, even though many from older generations do not perceive it as a problem, according to a recent study by Korn Ferry.

Vijay Gandhi, Regional Director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Korn Ferry Digital, identified two main reasons behind this communication gap - Gen-Z's digital-first communication style and the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their mental health.

Recommended For You

“Gen-Z is the first generation to grow up entirely in the digital age. Their communication habits have been shaped by social media, messaging apps, and virtual platforms. As a result, their interaction style differs significantly from that of previous generations ,” Gandhi told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“While older colleagues may view this as being less social, that's a misconception. Gen-Z is very social - just in a different way. They are less familiar with traditional communication methods like face-to-face meetings or phone calls, which are still common in many workplaces. For many, even making a phone call can feel uncomfortable - or 'cringe', as they might describe it. This disconnect can create friction in environments where in-person collaboration, casual conversations at the coffee machine, or phone-based discussions are still the norm,” he explained.

A separate study by Visa earlier revealed that more than 62 per cent of Gen-Z in the UAE are employed - most of them full-time. One-third are students, and while many are still pursuing their degrees, they already have sources of personal income.

Gandhi also pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic deeply affected Gen-Z during their formative years.

“This generation came of age during a period marked by school closures, remote learning, and economic uncertainty. Unsurprisingly, this has had a significant impact on their mental health. Studies show that Gen-Z and young millennials are losing the equivalent of an entire workday each week to mental health struggles. What's remarkable, however, is how openly this generation addresses these challenges,” he said.

Gandhi noted that Gen-Z are vocal advocates for mental wellbeing, drawing inspiration from public figures like Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, and Shawn Mendes - all of whom have shared their own mental health experiences.

“This openness has helped normalise discussions around mental health and reduce the stigma. Gen-Z expects more than just acknowledgment - they want tangible support, including access to therapy, mental health tools, and the flexibility to take mental health days without judgement,” Gandhi added.

“While they may still be finding their footing professionally, Gen-Z has already shown a level of emotional intelligence and advocacy that has the potential to drive meaningful, cross-generational change,” he concluded.