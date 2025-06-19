Egyptair Boosts Fleet With Six More A350-900 Jets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Egyptair has confirmed an order for six additional Airbus A350‐900 wide‐body aircraft, increasing its total commitment to 16 for the type. Chairman and Chief Executive Captain Ahmed Adel said the deal will enable the carrier to meet escalating passenger demand and support an ambitious global expansion set for completion over the next five years.

The announcement, made at the Paris Air Show on 18 June 2025, follows the airline's earlier acquisition of ten A350‐900s at the Dubai Air Show in 2023. Egyptair's increasing reliance on the A350 underscores its focus on modernising its international fleet with fuel-efficient, long‐range aircraft.

A vital component of the airline's strategy is sustainability. Powered by Rolls‐Royce Trent XWB engines, the A350‐900 consumes approximately 25 percent less fuel than older wide‐body models and emits proportionally fewer CO2 emissions. Its Airspace cabin offers passengers enhanced comfort with wider seats, higher ceilings, and ambient lighting, all of which align with growing expectations for premium long-haul travel.

Adel highlighted the broader impact of this investment, stating it will“contribute to Egypt's broader efforts to promote more sustainable air transport”. Airbus Executive Vice‐President Sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry added that the second A350 order is testament to the aircraft's value as a cornerstone in the carrier's growth and decarbonisation plan.

The A350‐900, certified to operate with up to 50 percent sustainable aviation fuel and targeted to be 100 percent SAF‐capable by 2030, provides a critical tool for airlines pushing to lower their carbon footprints.

Industry analysts note that global demand for newer, more efficient wide‐body aircraft remains strong, with Airbus reducing supply‐chain headwinds by around 40 percent in early 2025. With over 1,390 A350s on order across 60 airlines as of May 2025, the A350 program has become integral to carriers renewing their long‐haul fleets.

Cairo International Airport will serve as the operational base for Egyptair's A350 deployment. The aircraft's 9,700‐nautical‐mile range unlocks new nonstop routes to North America and Asia, while improving efficiency on existing services. This expansion mirrors trends among global carriers embracing larger, eco‐efficient aircraft to meet both strategic growth objectives and environmental targets.

The airline's current long‐haul fleet includes Airbus A330‐200s, A330‐300s, Boeing 777‐300ERs and 787‐9 Dreamliners. The staged introduction of the new A350s, expected to begin later this year, will gradually transform Egyptair's fleet mix.

As the Paris Air Show concludes, Airbus has secured multiple major orders including freighter deals with MNG Airlines and continuing negotiations with other carriers such as AirAsia, signalling a robust market for next‐generation aircraft as airlines seek both growth and sustainability.

