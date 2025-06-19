Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Most Victims of India Flight Crash Get Identified

2025-06-19 03:58:40
(MENAFN) By Wednesday, 206 individuals who lost their lives in the Air India Flight 171 disaster, which struck a medical college dormitory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad last week, were recognized using DNA analysis, according to the Gujarat administration.

Out of those identified, around 169 remains have been returned to their families, as announced by regional authorities.

The catastrophe took place on Thursday, when the aircraft collided with the residential facility shortly after departing from the airport.

On Saturday, domestic news outlets revealed that the fatality count increased to 274 following the discovery of additional bodies in the ruins by rescue units.

Initially, Air India acknowledged that 241 out of 242 travelers had died.

The sole survivor was a passenger who leaped from the aircraft before the crash occurred.

