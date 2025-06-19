403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FSB declares Ukrainian terror plan attacking Russian army site exposed
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested two Russian citizens accused of plotting a sabotage attack at a military-industrial facility in the Moscow region. According to the FSB, the individuals had established contact with a known Ukrainian terrorist organization via the Telegram messaging platform.
The suspects allegedly secured employment at the defense plant to conduct surveillance. They are said to have photographed critical infrastructure and relayed the images to their handlers. The FSB claims the pair retrieved components from hidden caches and assembled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) disguised as power banks, intending to disrupt operations at the facility.
The arrests occurred as the men attempted to bring the explosives onto the site. Both have reportedly confessed to being tasked with carrying out attacks meant to halt the plant’s functioning.
In an FSB-released video, one of the suspects admitted to delivering the IEDs and being caught shortly thereafter. The other revealed he had been instructed to monitor infrastructure and collect vehicle information before being ordered to commit sabotage.
The FSB said it is continuing to investigate the broader plot, looking into potential charges of high treason and working to identify those behind the operation.
In related incidents last week, the FSB arrested two women suspected of gathering intelligence for Ukraine, including information about air defense systems near the Crimean Bridge. A 59-year-old man in Crimea was also detained for allegedly constructing an IED under Ukrainian direction.
The suspects allegedly secured employment at the defense plant to conduct surveillance. They are said to have photographed critical infrastructure and relayed the images to their handlers. The FSB claims the pair retrieved components from hidden caches and assembled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) disguised as power banks, intending to disrupt operations at the facility.
The arrests occurred as the men attempted to bring the explosives onto the site. Both have reportedly confessed to being tasked with carrying out attacks meant to halt the plant’s functioning.
In an FSB-released video, one of the suspects admitted to delivering the IEDs and being caught shortly thereafter. The other revealed he had been instructed to monitor infrastructure and collect vehicle information before being ordered to commit sabotage.
The FSB said it is continuing to investigate the broader plot, looking into potential charges of high treason and working to identify those behind the operation.
In related incidents last week, the FSB arrested two women suspected of gathering intelligence for Ukraine, including information about air defense systems near the Crimean Bridge. A 59-year-old man in Crimea was also detained for allegedly constructing an IED under Ukrainian direction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment