Midair emergencies compel four Boeing Dreamliners to redirect India trips
(MENAFN) Several Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operating international routes to India have been forced to divert or return midair over the past few days due to technical problems and safety concerns, according to various reports.
On Sunday, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad had to return to Germany after air traffic control in Hyderabad received a bomb threat warning. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The following day, Air India flight AI315 had to turn back to Hong Kong just 15 minutes after takeoff due to an unspecified technical problem. The airline confirmed the issue but did not elaborate. The Boeing 787-8 landed safely, and passengers were rebooked.
On the same day, a British Airways flight heading to Chennai with 214 passengers returned to London Heathrow after pilots noticed a potential technical issue. As a precaution, the plane dumped fuel before landing. The airline emphasized that the return was not an emergency landing.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai made an unscheduled stop in Kolkata after a malfunction was found in the left engine. Passengers were deboarded, causing significant delays.
These incidents follow a deadly crash in Ahmedabad involving an Air India 787-8, which killed 290 people. Preliminary investigations suggest the aircraft may have taken off in an incorrect configuration.
The recent spate of issues has reignited safety concerns surrounding the Boeing 787 Dreamliner series. Previous whistleblower accounts—including a 2019 report from former quality manager John Barnett—have accused Boeing of substandard manufacturing practices. In early 2024, another whistleblower raised alarms about potential structural flaws in the aircraft’s fuselage that could lead to in-flight failures.
