Blasts Shake Tehran as Israel Attacks
(MENAFN) Loud blasts reverberated across Tehran on Wednesday when Israeli fighter jets unleashed a fresh barrage of air raids on the Iranian capital.
An Israeli military communiqué stated that the aircraft were actively engaging Iranian defense positions inside the city.
Iranian news outlets said detonations rattled the metropolis’s eastern quarters, with thick plumes of smoke spiralling upward.
Reports added that munitions landed close to a Red Crescent installation, while further strikes hit Payam Airport in Karaj within northern Alborz Province.
A separate Israeli attack pummelled mountains lying east of Tehran, triggering a deafening roar, a news agency noted.
Israeli media asserted that the objective of this raid was concealed missile launch platforms embedded in the hillsides.
Israeli jets also struck three Iranian "Cobra" combat helicopters parked at a military facility in Kermanshah in western Iran.
Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that the sorties had obliterated the Iranian internal security headquarters situated in Tehran.
“The tornado storm continues to hit Tehran. We will continue to strike symbols of government and hit the ayatollah regime everywhere,” he wrote on X.
Later the same day, Iranian police condemned the Israeli bombing of the Faraja headquarters, which, according to the news agency, wounded several officers.
