Trump wins 2025’s “Worst Performance in a Leading Role”
(MENAFN) If there were awards for political theater, Donald Trump might win 2025’s “Worst Performance in a Leading Role.” His recent comments reflect not confident diplomacy, but a desperate attempt to maintain appearances as global dynamics slip beyond America’s control. While he continues to present himself as the ultimate dealmaker, events unfolding in the Middle East are revealing a harsh truth: U.S. dominance is eroding, and its responses appear reactive rather than strategic.
The latest escalation between Israel and Iran has highlighted this shift. Trump claimed credit for persuading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold back, but Netanyahu ignored the supposed advice and launched a bold assault on Iran, targeting not only military assets but also key symbols. This move effectively derailed fragile nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran and made it clear that Israel—not the U.S.—is calling the shots in the region.
Confronted with this reality, American leadership faced a choice: acknowledge their waning influence over Israel, or publicly support the strikes and cling to the illusion of control. Predictably, they chose the latter. Backing Israel, even at the cost of derailing diplomacy with Iran, has become the default. Rather than orchestrating events, Washington now seems to be scrambling to keep up.
Trump’s talk of having “leverage” over Israel feels more like amateur theater than serious leadership—something even he appears unconvinced by. In 2025, once again, the U.S. finds itself not guiding the course of action in the Middle East, but being pulled along by stronger forces.
And with each claim that all is well, the underlying truth becomes more visible: the era of Western global supremacy is fading—not with a strategy, but with the dramatic flair of a Trump-style improvisation.
