Crushon.AI Announces Launch Of Its Advanced Chatbot Features

Crushon, a platform known for its open-ended, long-memory AI conversations, has announced a new suite of features aimed at enhancing its NSFW chatbot experience. The latest update introduces smarter models, visual interaction capabilities, and expanded customisation - offered entirely free and accessible without the need for user accounts or external API integrations.

The rollout includes support for over 17 advanced AI models - including Claude 3.7, GPT-4o, Claude Haiku, and Ultra Claude 3.5 Sonnet - each designed to respond in varied tones and emotional depths. The system allows users to initiate nuanced conversations with dynamic personalities that evolve in tone and emotional complexity, depending on user preference.

Recommended For You

One of the most notable additions is the introduction of visual responsiveness. With this feature, chatbots can now generate image-based replies that reflect emotional states, context, and character-driven prompts - opening new possibilities for narrative exploration and relationship-driven interaction.

Crushon has also implemented tools for building and personalising AI personas through features such as Model Creation, Scene Cards, and Target Play. These allow users to develop characters with detailed emotional logic, memory capacity of up to 16K tokens, and flexible interaction settings - without being restricted by content filters or waitlists.

"This update isn't just about adding features," said Amy Yi, marketing manager at Crushon. "It's about giving users the freedom to create deeply expressive, emotionally rich experiences that evolve with their input. We're bridging the gap between visual storytelling, customisation, and intuitive AI interaction."

This move reflects a broader trend in conversational AI: a shift toward unrestricted creative platforms that prioritise user control, emotional context, and immersive digital experiences.

With this update, Crushon positions itself at the intersection of narrative technology, visual communication, and adult-themed AI development - serving a growing user base looking for deeper, more personalised engagement with AI systems.