Baltic Sea witnesses growing threats
(MENAFN) A looming environmental crisis is quietly unfolding beneath the surface of the Baltic Sea, where vast quantities of chemical weapons dumped after World War II are beginning to deteriorate. These long-submerged munitions, which contain deadly agents like mustard gas, lewisite, sarin, and tabun, are corroding with time, increasing the risk of toxic leaks that could devastate marine ecosystems and coastal populations.
The problem has existed for decades, but scientific warnings have intensified in recent years. Germany has now launched an initiative to retrieve and destroy these hazardous materials. Although framed as an environmental cleanup, some experts argue that the operation may inadvertently exacerbate the ecological damage if mishandled.
Russia, which contributed to the original dumping and possesses significant technical expertise, insists it must be part of the recovery efforts. However, strained diplomatic relations make collaboration difficult. The question remains: can this sensitive mission proceed safely without Russian involvement?
Estimates suggest that up to 1.6 million tons of munitions lie scattered across the seafloor in the Baltic and North Seas, dumped by both the Soviet Union and Allied forces following WWII. While the Soviets reportedly disposed of shells individually, Western forces often sank entire ships laden with weapons. Many of these sites, especially near Bornholm Island and off the coast of Latvia near Liepaja, remain poorly mapped and unmonitored.
Occasionally, damaged shells are pulled up in fishing nets, a stark reminder of the danger they pose. As corrosion progresses, the risk of large-scale contamination grows. Dr. Vladimir Pinaev, an expert in environmental safety at RUDN University, warns that these aging munitions are essentially a "ticking time bomb."
He explained that once the steel casings fail, there’s little understanding of how the toxic contents might behave underwater — their potency, dispersal patterns, or long-term ecological impact. The danger extends beyond aquatic life: algae, fish, seabirds, marine mammals, and ultimately humans are all vulnerable to contamination.
"The chemicals don’t just stay in the water,” Pinaev noted. “They enter the food chain, and humans are at the end of it."
