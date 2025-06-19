Bobby Deol Reveals Why 'Jet Lag Is Waiting' For Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor and globetrotter Bobby Deol has humorously shared that he's had a long journey as he travelled to various destinations and now jet lag is about to hit him.

Bobby took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him jet-setting and to various locations. In the clip, he is even heard saying“our last flight to our final destination. Decided to be out of there” as he sat in an aircraft.

“Travelled too long...jet lag is waiting for me! Haha,” Bobby wrote as the caption.

Bobby's brother Sunny Deol took to the comment section and dropped a string of heart emojis.

Actor Arjun Kapoor said:“Gallet dept for the win.”

Talking about work, Bobby is experiencing a golden run with his gripping performances in projects like 'Aashram' and 'Animal.'

His recent work includes“Housefull 5”. It also stars such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film released in theatres on June 6 with two climaxes. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The first installment of“Housefull” was released in 2010. The second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan.

Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

The 56-year-old actor is all set to portray the iconic Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in“Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” a period action spectacle headlined by Pawan Kalyan.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, the film also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in key roles.