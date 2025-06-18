MENAFN - GetNews)



"Think Safety Always"Think Safety Always now offers Suspended Scaffold (Swing Stage) and Confined Space Competent Person Training to help construction professionals stay OSHA-compliant and safe on the job. Courses are available in English and Spanish, taught by authorized trainers, and designed to prevent common high-risk incidents in elevated and enclosed work environments.

Trusted Safety Training Provider Reinforces Commitment to OSHA Compliance and Worker Protection Across High-Risk Construction Environments

Think Safety Always, a leading provider of OSHA-compliant workplace safety training, has expanded its suite of construction safety courses with two critical programs: Suspended Scaffold (Swing Stage) Training and Confined Space Competent Person Training . These courses address two of the most hazardous work environments in the construction industry-elevated suspended platforms and confined spaces-ensuring workers and supervisors gain the knowledge and credentials necessary to prevent accidents and comply with federal safety standards.

As the construction industry continues to face high injury and fatality rates, particularly in elevated and enclosed environments, Think Safety Always is responding with accessible, in-depth training designed to save lives and minimize job site risks.

Swing Stage Training: Safety at Every Elevation

Suspended scaffolds, commonly referred to as swing stages, are widely used in construction, maintenance, and exterior building work. While these platforms offer flexibility and access, they also come with high risk if not properly installed or operated. Think Safety Always' Suspended Scaffold Training teaches workers how to safely assemble, inspect, and use swing stage systems in compliance with OSHA and local regulations.

The course covers:



Proper use of fall protection systems

Daily inspection protocols

Emergency response procedures

Load limits and safe platform operation Installation and dismantling procedures

“Working on a swing stage without proper training is not only unsafe-it's a violation of OSHA guidelines,” said [Spokesperson Name], Training Director at Think Safety Always.“Our training helps prevent the types of accidents we see far too often-falls, tip-overs, and structural failures.”

Ideal for window washers, façade restoration teams, painters, and exterior building maintenance professionals, this course prepares participants to work confidently and safely at elevation.

Confined Space Competent Person Training : Mastering the Most Dangerous Job Sites

In addition to suspended scaffold safety, Think Safety Always is also offering Confined Space Competent Person Training -a crucial course for anyone working in tight, restricted, or poorly ventilated spaces like tanks, crawl spaces, storage bins, or underground utility vaults.

Confined spaces can pose life-threatening risks including:



Low oxygen levels

Toxic gas exposure

Fire or explosion hazards

Entrapment or engulfment Inability to escape during emergencies

This course goes beyond basic awareness to train“competent persons” as defined by OSHA-those responsible for identifying hazards, implementing safety procedures, and leading rescue efforts if needed.

Participants will learn:



How to identify permit-required vs. non-permit confined spaces

Hazard classification and control methods

Rescue and emergency communication protocols

OSHA 1910.146 standard requirements Use of safety equipment including air monitors and personal protective gear

“Our Confined Space Competent Person Training is not just about compliance-it's about saving lives,” added [Spokesperson Name].“A moment of inattention or lack of preparation in a confined space can lead to tragedy. This training is designed to ensure that never happens.”

Training Available In-Person or On-Demand

Both courses are available in English and Spanish , with options for in-person training at job sites or designated facilities. Think Safety Always also offers on-demand group sessions for companies seeking to train multiple team members at once, with practical, hands-on instruction tailored to their specific work environments.

Each course is taught by authorized OSHA outreach trainers , and participants receive certifications that demonstrate their compliance and competency under federal safety standards. These certifications can enhance job prospects, meet legal obligations, and foster a culture of safety on construction sites.

About Think Safety Always

Think Safety Always is a trusted leader in OSHA-compliant workplace training , offering comprehensive safety programs to individuals and companies across the construction and industrial sectors. With a focus on accessible education, real-world application, and bilingual instruction, the company is committed to reducing workplace accidents through expert-led training. Courses cover a wide range of high-risk topics including fall protection, confined spaces, scaffolding, and more. With hundreds of 5-star reviews on Trustpilot and a mission to promote safety awareness, Think Safety Always empowers workers to make smart decisions and protect their lives and the lives of others.