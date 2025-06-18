The NHP Foundation Opens Doors To Curtis Cofield II Estates In New Haven, CT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built on vacant city-owned land, Curtis Cofield II Estates marks NHPF's first development in New Haven and is the result of a dynamic partnership with West River Self-Help Investment Plan (West River SHIP). The project aligns with the city's Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy by combining housing, amenities, and services to foster community well-being.

"This development reflects what's possible when public and private partners unite around a shared vision for housing equity," said Eric Price, President & CEO of NHPF. "Curtis Cofield II Estates represents a new model for affordability, sustainability, and community investment and we look forward to doing more work in New Haven."

Named in honor of local housing advocate and distinguished religious leader, Curtis Cofield II, the 56 new homes serve a broad mix of residents-44 units are affordable to households earning up to 60% of the area median income (AMI), including 12 supportive housing units; 12 are also reserved for "Missing Middle" (affordable to middle income) residents at 100% AMI. The property includes 11 townhouse-style buildings, 62 surface parking spaces, EV chargers, and future retail space for a minority- or woman-owned café/bakery. A 2,700 sq. ft. community center, playground, and gazebo complete the site.

"Where homes once stood, homes now stand again, and a community that was previously torn apart by highway construction is once again reconnected. West River SHIP, working in collaboration with the city and many other partners, has created something extraordinary: a community where working class residents can find affordable bousing, formerly homeless residents can find stability, and neighbors with disabilities can enjoy full accessibility – a place where everyone can flourish together in a truly inclusive environment," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

The all-electric community meets Zero Energy Ready Home and Passive House standards, with anticipated energy savings of 50–90%. Solar paneling and CT Energy Rebates further strengthen environmental performance.

Financing for the development includes:



Citizens Bank construction bridge debt

9% LIHTC equity from Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Connecticut Department of Housing FLEX and NHTF funding

CHFA CMF, Opportunity Fund, Additional Loan and State Housing Tax Credit Contribution (HTCC) contributions

City of New Haven ARPA and HOME funds

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston AHP grant CT Energy Rebate program

"This is what our state investment is meant to do-produce high-quality, sustainable housing like the Curtis Cofield II Estates," said Seila Mosquera-Bruno, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Housing. "Under the current administration, we have been dedicated to this mission, and the 7,000 units now under construction reflect a real commitment to affordability and opportunity."

Operation Pathways, NHPF's resident services subsidiary, will coordinate on-site programming for all residents. Columbus House will provide supportive services for 12 formerly homeless individuals and families.

"Curtis Cofield II Estates is a direct result of years of community vision and unwavering commitment," said Micah Hunter, NHPF's lead developer on the deal. "From financing to design to services, we and our partners at West River SHIP aimed for a model that's beautiful, equitable, inclusive, and built to last."

Lisa Maass, Connecticut President at Citizens, added, "Our investment and support for transformative projects like Curtis Cofield is a powerful reflection of Citizens' commitment to driving economic opportunity, sustainability, and stronger communities."

"This community honors the legacy of Dr. Cofield as well as being in close proximity to some of the City's foremost health and wellness centers, the Peace Garden and places of innovation and technology," said Karen DuBois-Walton, President & CEO of The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, "And our hope for this property and its residents is that they experience well-being, peace, and a great quality of life."

About The NHP Foundation (NHPF)

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation founded in 1989. With over three decades of experience in affordable housing acquisition, investment, development and construction, NHPF's team brings together deep knowledge of real estate fundamentals, attention to changing resident and community needs, and the expertise required to make sound investment decisions. We are also committed to providing equitable, tailored resident services programs, powered by our subsidiary, Operation Pathways, which offers Family-Centered Coaching to families facing poverty and hardship. Through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits, NHPF currently owns and operates 63 properties across 16 states and the District of Columbia serving over 25,000 residents. For more information, please visit .

About West River SHIP

Founded in 2001, West River SHIP is the New Haven "SHIP" of a national movement of self-help investment plans (SHIPs) active since the 1960s and organized by African Americans, who pooled resources to undertake development in their communities not having been able to gain access to capital through traditional banks and financiers. West River SHIP's mission is to promote the participation of African Americans and other racial minorities in community development who have historically been excluded from development. SHIPs were begun by the Self-Help Principals of the late Rev. Dr. Leon Sullivan, author of "Build Brother Build: From Poverty to Economic Power.

SOURCE NHP Foundation