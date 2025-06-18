Silver Analysis Today 18/06: Metal To 14 Year High (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Silver is trading above 37.00000 USD per this writing and is seeing a speculative buying blitz take the metal to heights not seen in 14 years, which also points out warnings for day traders who may feel over confident.

Yes, silver has seen a dramatic price rise higher since the first week of April, when the commodity was trading near the 28.44000 ratio. Silver's rise to highs not seen since May of 2011 are intriguing. Speculative price action and perhaps need from manufacturers have driven the price higher. On the 5th of June the price of Silver was hovering near 34.00000 USD. The 34.00 ratio was seen in March of this year too, before suffering a selloff on the 3rd of April.

Silver traders may be getting quite confident and believe the metal is about to break new ground higher and feel the need to bet wildly on upwards momentum. However that would be a foolish choice if they are not using strict risk management. Silver is not gold. Silver can be mined much more efficiently than gold, in other words when producers want to bring more silver to the market place they can do so rather easily. This tends to create headwinds for Silver on occasion which can prove dangerous for speculative traders who believe now is the time to jump onto a huge bullish run higher Sentiment and Silver

Yes, Silver can certainly go higher. The fact that it is touching marks not seen in 14 years shows the significance of its current bull run. However, it also points out the danger that Silver has seen higher prices over a decade before. Gold was also trading near higher values in 2011 – around 1,800.00 USD per ounce. Silver did reverse lower however. While Gold traded in place for a long duration it is clearly at record values now, silver is not.

In fact the high prices silver of 2011 were nearly achieve in the 1980's too, when speculative prices pushed the price of silver to nearly 40.00 USD in 1980. This doesn't mean silver can't go higher and try to perform a dance with gold which reaches for new apex values, but it does signal to day traders that they should be careful.

Today's current value has silver at an elevated value which may bring more speculative buying into the mix.

However, day traders need to be careful of sudden volatility if large players decide that they will cash in profits.

Risk taking tactics are vital when trading in silver. Visions of higher values need to remain realistic and cashing out buying positions while seeking upwards momentum in current market conditions should be considered when profits are achieved.

The move higher in silver is intriguing. The ability of the metal to break consistently through resilience is noteworthy.Silver Short-Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 37.23000

Current Support: 37.10000

High Target: 37.95000

Low Target: 36.9800

