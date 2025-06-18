Biomednewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Advances Aversa Fentanyl With Kindeva To Commercial Manufacturing Scale

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) , a developer of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, announced the successful commercial manufacturing process scale-up of its lead product, AversaTM Fentanyl, in collaboration with Kindeva, a global CDMO specializing in drug-device combinations. Aversa Fentanyl integrates Nutriband's AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology with Kindeva's FDA-approved fentanyl patch and is produced at Kindeva's U.S.-based transdermal facility. The next step involves producing clinical supplies and submitting an Investigational New Drug application to begin a human abuse liability study. Nutriband projects Aversa Fentanyl, which aims to be the world's first abuse-deterrent opioid patch, could achieve peak U.S. sales between $80 million and $200 million, with broader global market ambitions supported by its extensive international patent portfolio.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit .

