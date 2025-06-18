Efekta Launch World's Largest AI Learning Trial

Up to four million students and their teachers will have access to personalised AI helping improve English pr oficiency across Latin America

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Efekta Education Group has announced the rollout programme of its AI-powered learning platform to up to four million students aged 11 to 17 and their teachers across Latin America in what is the world's largest trial of AI-teaching assistant & tutoring to date. The AI tutor will accelerate learning through personalised tuition while the AI assisting technology will free up teachers to have more time with their students.

Efekta is releasing two AI solutions; Classroom AI will equip teachers with resources to automate repetitive activities like grading, giving them more quality time to focus on students who need extra support. And Addi , an AI Tutor , that will engage students with dynamic, AI-powered modules tailored to their proficiency level and offering a learning path personalised to their own performance.

The launch continues the success of Efekta's existing schools programmes across Latin America. These programmes have collectively enrolled over four million students onto the English learning platform since 2022. One of these programmes saw 750,000 students in Paraná, Brazil achieve a 32% improvement on the state's standardised English test after just two years using the platform.

To date, Efekta Education Group has helped more than 24 million learners worldwide - from middle - and high-school students to university students and corporate employees. This approach has made Efekta the language-learning platform of choice for global multinationals such as McDonald's , Amazon and Nike.

AI-powered learning is also critical to higher education initiatives, such as Efekta's large-scale project in the public sector, involving 10,000 learners in Rwanda's tourism and hospitality industry , for which it was awarded the Learning Technologies Gold Award in 2023.

Stephen Hodges, CEO of Efekta , said:

"We're excited to bring Efekta's AI solutions, Classroom AI & Addi, to more classrooms. By blending AI with a structured curriculum, we give every student a chance to succeed and give teachers extra support. This programme shows how technology, teamed with great teachers, can improve education at scale."

About Efekta Education Group

Efekta Education Group is an innovative EdTech company focused on improving educational outcomes at scale - helping students learn faster and go further by making personal tutoring affordable and accessible.

We supercharge both teachers and students with our AI-powered curriculum, AI personal tutor for Students, and Classroom AI tools for Teachers. Our technology is based on data and experience from the world's largest online English school and 60 years of leadership in the field of immersive education. Our immersive AI adapts in real-time to each learner's needs. To date, Efekta's technology has taught over 24 million people and is currently used by more than four million active students, 25,000 teachers, 3,000 corporate clients, and seven governments worldwide.

Efekta is an EF (Education First) company. EF is the world's largest private education company.

Efekta – Powering the next generation of education.

SOURCE Efekta Education Group

