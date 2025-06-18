Last Schedule Of Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Telusu Kada' Begins In Hyderabad
The film has triggered huge expectations as Neeraja Kona, a popular stylist, is making her directorial debut.
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the movie features Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the leading ladies.
The final schedule is currently taking place in a specially erected set in Hyderabad, where some crucial scenes involving Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty are being canned.
With this, the film's entire production will be wrapped up. The movie's dubbing work too is also simultaneously happening, the sources point out.
The team is planning to begin the musical promotions of the film soon with the first song of the movie scheduled to be released this month. Music for the movie has been scored by one of the most popular music directors of the Tamil and Telugu industries, Thaman S.
Sources say Telusu Kada will be a heartfelt story that explores love, personal growth, and the tough choices people make in relationships. It will be a film that will look to balance emotion with humor, making for an enjoyable and thoughtful watch.
Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays a stylish, yet very mature role in the movie that also features Viva Harsha in a significant role.
On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Gnana Shekar Baba and editing is by National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film. Sheetal Sharma is in charge of costumes.
'Telusu Kada' is slated for release on October 17 for the festival of Deepavali this year.
