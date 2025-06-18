Surcheros Lands On Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Debuts on prestigious list of most successful brands

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surcheros , a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, caps off a major growth year with another milestone. Fast Casual Magazine recently named the Georgia-based Fresh-Mex company to its 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Surcheros debuted at #50, marking the brand's first appearance on the annual list, which highlights standout brands driving industry innovation, growth, and customer experience through technology and trendsetting strategies.“We feel incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Fast Casual and to stand alongside other brands that continue pushing the industry forward with innovation and excellence,” said Luke Christian , Founder & CEO of Surcheros.“In 2024, our loyal customers, dedicated team members, and corporate and franchise partners drove steady restaurant growth and strong revenue gains. With a healthy development pipeline and a shared vision, we broke into new markets and built momentum that we plan to carry into future expansion.”Surcheros earned its place by accelerating both franchise and company-owned locations throughout the Southeast. In 2024, experienced multi-unit operators helped accelerate growth, while the brand streamlined the build-out process and strengthened local marketing support. These efforts reflect Surcheros' commitment to thoughtful expansion, operational excellence, and exceptional guest experiences, which align with the values celebrated by this year's Fast Casual Top 100 honorees.Surcheros continues advancing its growth strategy with upcoming locations across the Southeast. The brand recently celebrated a grand opening in Bainbridge, Georgia, and has plans for additional openings in the state, as well as Tennessee, South Carolina, and Florida. These openings form part of a broader plan targeting high-potential Southeastern markets where demand for fresh, customizable Tex-Mex continues to rise.For more information about Surcheros, including franchising opportunities, visit or follow on social @Surcheros.About SurcherosLuke Christian launched Surcheros in 2007 with a simple formula in mind: combine bold Tex-Mex flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth.Each meal is custom made to order. Guests can build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from freshly grilled meats and a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu and catering options for groups of 10 or more.Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion. In 2025, Surcheros earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, further validating its growing momentum and commitment to excellence.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at /franchising .

