403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NY mayor gets detained by ICE while leaving court
(MENAFN) Brad Lander, a leading Democratic contender in the New York City mayoral race and the city’s current comptroller, was briefly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Tuesday while accompanying an immigrant defendant out of court.
According to footage shared on social media by Lander’s wife, Meg Barnette, the incident occurred outside an immigration courtroom, where Lander had been observing proceedings. He was arrested after "linking arms" with the individual facing deportation.
In the video, Lander can be heard demanding a judicial warrant from the agents and asserting, “You don’t have the authority to arrest US citizens,” before being handcuffed and told he was “obstructing.”
Both Lander and the individual he was assisting were taken into custody. Lander was reportedly released after several hours, and no formal charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening. The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed it is reviewing the case to determine whether Lander’s actions constitute criminal obstruction.
Lander’s campaign has not issued an official statement, but supporters have already begun framing the incident as a stand against what they call “abusive federal immigration enforcement.”
According to footage shared on social media by Lander’s wife, Meg Barnette, the incident occurred outside an immigration courtroom, where Lander had been observing proceedings. He was arrested after "linking arms" with the individual facing deportation.
In the video, Lander can be heard demanding a judicial warrant from the agents and asserting, “You don’t have the authority to arrest US citizens,” before being handcuffed and told he was “obstructing.”
Both Lander and the individual he was assisting were taken into custody. Lander was reportedly released after several hours, and no formal charges had been filed as of Tuesday evening. The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed it is reviewing the case to determine whether Lander’s actions constitute criminal obstruction.
Lander’s campaign has not issued an official statement, but supporters have already begun framing the incident as a stand against what they call “abusive federal immigration enforcement.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment