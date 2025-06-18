403
Iran Criticizes Trump’s Comments
(MENAFN) Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva strongly criticized recent remarks made by United States Leader Donald Trump concerning the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, describing them as “completely unwarranted” and cautioning that crossing a critical threshold could trigger consequences.
Speaking in response to a question from a news agency during a press briefing organized by the Association of Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU), Ali Bahreini stated: “We are monitoring the remarks by United States officials, including the president of the United States. We consider them irresponsible.”
Bahreini made it clear that Iranian officials are closely watching Trump’s declarations, asserting: “We cannot ignore them. We are vigilant about what Donald Trump is saying … we included it in our assessments.”
The ambassador issued a pointed warning: “There is a red line,” and added, “Once the red line is crossed, the response will come.”
He clarified that any such response would be decided by Iran’s appropriate institutions, including the armed forces.
He further contextualized the situation by framing it as part of a long-standing adversarial stance, noting: “United States policies with regard to Iran have been hostile during the past four decades. It's not a new thing.”
