Uber One Subscription Service Launched In Qatar, Offers Discounts Up To 10%
Doha, Qatar: Popular ridesharing app Uber has started rolling out its subscription model in Qatar offering a discount for eligible rides up to 10%.
At QR12 monthly subscription, the Uber One membership offers first subscribers a month free of this service, and will also allow cancellation any time for any reason.
The service states that the benefits are only available for eligible rides marked with the Uber One icon, and will not be available for all types of rides.
Riders can earn 10% reduction on rides after completion of set amount of rides deemed eligible by the application, and will receive a set of Uber One credits to be used for the discount rides.
Uber One credits will expire 60 days after being added on user's wallets.
The required order minimum for benefits to apply may change from time to time, according to the details provided by the application interface.
The application also shows estimated savings earned by the rider by subscribing to this service, offering a helpful overview of how much riders can save up on their traveling expenses.
