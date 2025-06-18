Audiocodes Now Certified For Webex Calling Voice Services

Service providers and resellers can leverage AudioCodes Live Platform to deliver reliable PSTN and mobile connectivity to Webex Calling customers

OR YEHUDA, Israel, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC ), a leading provider of voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced that it has achieved multiple certifications for Cloud Connect for Webex Calling, enabling service providers and partners to offer reliable Webex Calling services to their customers. AudioCodes' solutions for Webex Calling are powered by the AudioCodes Live Platform , a white-label, multi-tenant SaaS offering that enables service providers and partners to simplify the delivery of cloud-based voice services, and are underpinned by AudioCodes' global market leadership in session border controller (SBC) technology which ensures reliable, scalable and secure voice connectivity.

AudioCodes has achieved multiple certifications for Cloud Connect for Webex Calling enabling service providers and partners to offer reliable Webex Calling services, including Enablement Provider for Cloud Connect for Webex Calling, Certified Calling Provider for Webex Calling and Certified Mobile Calling Provider for Webex Go.

As a Certified Enablement Provider , AudioCodes enables service providers to accelerate the process of becoming Certified Calling Providers, without the need for major investments in voice infrastructure. As a Certified Calling Provider for Webex Calling , AudioCodes offers secure and resilient Cloud Connect PSTN connectivity for Webex Calling customers. AudioCodes is also a Certified Mobile Calling Provider for Webex Go through its Mobile Connect solution that delivers seamless integration of mobile devices with customers' Webex Calling environment.

AudioCodes' solutions for Webex Calling are powered by the AudioCodes Live Platform , a white-label, multi-tenant SaaS offering that enables service providers and partners to deliver cloud-based voice services. Live Platform leverages AudioCodes' global market leadership in session border controller (SBC) technology to ensure reliable, scalable and secure voice connectivity.

In addition, AudioCodes SBCs are certified as 3rd Party Gateways for Premises PSTN connectivity for Webex Calling (previously known as Local Gateway).

"AudioCodes is now a certified partner for Webex Calling," said Amey Parandekar, Vice President, Product Management, Webex Calling. "AudioCodes' solutions enable service providers and partners to reduce time to market and boost revenues by offering reliable and high-quality Webex Calling voice services to enterprise customers looking to increase productivity and reap the benefits of cloud telephony."

"These Webex Calling certifications are an important milestone for AudioCodes and our Live Platform SaaS offering," said Lior Aldema, Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes. "Leveraging over three decades of experience in delivering telephony solutions, Live Platform includes everything service providers and partners need to accelerate and simplify the delivery of reliable and scalable Webex Calling services, as well as revenue-boosting, value-added UCaaS services for enterprises."

