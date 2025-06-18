Scrum Alliance Launches Fifth Agile Coaching Microcredential To Help Professionals Drive And Sustain Transformational Change

While agile coaching is a recognized discipline, the skills it encompasses (facilitating collaboration, fostering psychological safety, and leading through complexity, to start) are increasingly vital for professionals across all roles and industries.

According to the "Skills in the New World of Work" report by Scrum Alliance and the Business Agility Institute, 21% of organizations are actively seeking coaching skills in their staff, including teaching, facilitation, and mentorship. These competencies are no longer exclusive to agile coaches. They are increasingly viewed as essential for anyone responsible for helping teams learn, grow, and perform at their best, and are therefore in demand by employers in today's most productive industries.

"With the pace of change today, agility isn't optional. It's essential," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "Organizations need the very best agile consultants and practitioners to lead them through complexity and uncertainty, and that's where agile coaches come in. Coaching for Transformation equips professionals with the high-impact skills needed to spark cultural change, accelerate value delivery, and drive real, lasting outcomes. Those who complete this course will be among the leaders shaping the future of work."

Scrum Alliance's series of five agile coaching microcredentials is designed to cultivate these high-value skills across a broad spectrum of professionals, from scrum masters and product managers to HR professionals, team leads, executives, and emerging leaders.

A pathway to transformation through coaching

Coaching for Transformation is the capstone in a flexible learning path:

Introduction to Agile CoachingBecoming an Agile CoachAgile Coaching SkillsCoaching for Change: Making Agility WorkCoaching for Transformation: Sustaining Change

Each course builds on important competencies, from defining agile coaching to learning core interpersonal and facilitation skills, to supporting organization-wide change. Courses can be taken independently or as a full progression for those seeking a comprehensive foundation in agile coaching.

About Coaching for Transformation: Sustaining Change

The newest microcredential, Coaching for Transformation: Sustaining Change , focuses on helping professionals drive lasting agility that evolves along with an organization's changing needs and context.

Participants explore how to apply agile principles to systems thinking, organizational culture, and structural design, thereby moving beyond surface-level change to deep, sustainable transformation. The course covers how to align teams and structures around value delivery, shift leadership behaviors, and coach others to carry the transformation forward. It's ideal for anyone seeking to support organizations through complexity with clarity, purpose, and long-term impact.

Details:

Coaching for Transformation is currently available in a self-paced, on-demand format. Other courses in the series are available in live and on-demand formats. Coaching for Transformation will take about 4 hours to complete. Participants earn a lifetime Scrum Alliance microcredential and digital badge upon completion. Search available courses on Course Search .

As the first not-for-profit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for AnyoneTM by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. Visit .

