Velo Protocol: Binance Alpha Listing Accelerates Asia's Web3 Liquidity Revolution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to the Binance Alpha Listing, The State of Velo Q1 2025 Report bymarks another important milestone for Velo Protocol. During Q1, average daily transactions surged 255.5%, rising from 445 to 1,581, driven by Nova network activity. Daily active addresses also increased 84.7%, from 2,363 to 4,364, while VELO-denominated TVL grew 10.1%.

Backed by major institutions such as CP Group, UOB Venture Management, and HashKey , along with strategic collaborations with Paxos ($USDL) and Securitize to advance asset tokenization, Velo is building a compliant and scalable digital liquidity infrastructure across Asia.

Unlocking New Financial Access in Asia

Through its Universe and Orbit platforms, Velo has achieved multiple key milestones:



Integration of the Lightyear Trading Bot with MT4, MT5, and Trading View, enhancing trading efficiency.

SofinX-powered Social Trading feature that enables users to replicate top traders' strategies.

Multi-chain support through integration with Solana and external wallets, expanding Universe DEX's reach.

Omni Points loyalty program on Orbit delivering real multi-chain rewards. Surpassing 1 million Unique Active Wallets (UAW) on DAppRadar, signifying significant ecosystem growth.

Major Expansion: Scaling Asia's Web3 Ecosystem

With a vision to accelerate the transition from Web2 to Web3, Velo is introducing a series of innovations that significantly expand its ecosystem's capabilities. The Universe Platform will soon launch next-generation Multi FX and Perpetual (Perp) contracts, powered by a sophisticated Liquidity Aggregator that sources liquidity from multiple platforms.

Meanwhile, the Profit-Sharing Social Trading feature enables users to benefit from automated trading bots or mirror the strategies of top-performing traders. To further enhance user experience, Multi-Chain & Wallet Connect integration allows seamless external wallet connectivity across multiple blockchains. Additionally, the Orbit Platform offers a Whitelabel Loyalty Platform, empowering businesses to adopt Web3-based loyalty programs with ease.

Future Roadmap: Delivering Asia's Web3 Financial Infrastructure

Collectively, these innovations serve as the foundation for Velo's long-term vision of building the Velo Financial Superhighway-a fully integrated Web3-native ecosystem aimed at driving financial inclusion across Asia.

On the Liquidity Layer, Velo will feature the PLG Gold RWA Token for on-chain gold exposure, a Stable Coin and RWA Aggregator to strengthen trade stability, and a Web2 to Web3 Liquidity Backbone to bridge multi-chain liquidity.

On the Wallet Layer, the Orbit-based Super Wallet will integrate payments and loyalty into a unified merchant ecosystem across Asia. On the Settlement Layer, Velo PAYFAI, an AI-based system that uses PayFi and AI agents to optimize settlement, will accelerate Web3-based cross-border trade financing, positioning Velo as a bridge asset in Asia's digital trade flows.

Binance Alpha Listing & Messari Report: Leaping into the Next Phase of Growth

The Binance Alpha listing and the Messari Report are not merely market expansion milestones, but a testament to the growing global confidence in Velo Protocol's technology, utility, and mission to bridge traditional and decentralized finance across Asia. This milestone further accelerates Velo Protocol's position as the backbone of Asia's liquidity infrastructure, powering the region's trillion-dollar digital economy.

About Velo Protocol

Velo Protocol is an Asia-based Web3 liquidity infrastructure bridging traditional and decentralized finance. With multi-chain technology, social trading, stablecoins, RWA, and AI-powered settlement, Velo is leading Asia's digital financial transformation.

