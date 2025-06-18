Labcorp Launches Labcorp Whole Health Solutions To Support Holistic Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly embracing integrative and functional medicine approaches, seeking comprehensive and holistic strategies that are tailored to an individual's unique needs. Approximately 37% of U.S. adults, or about 122 million people, used at least one complementary or integrative health approach in 2022, according to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). Labcorp has also seen steady growth in the number of integrative and functional practitioners it serves.

"At Labcorp, we recognize the growing demand for more comprehensive healthcare solutions, and our new offering is a direct response to this evolving landscape," said Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp's chief medical and scientific officer. "By expanding access to our scientifically validated biomarkers and test panels, we're empowering healthcare providers with convenient tests that provide a more robust view of their patients' health to deliver comprehensive and holistic care."

Key Features of Labcorp Whole Health Solutions

Built from the company's expansive menu of more than 6,500 tests, Labcorp Whole Health Solutions offers healthcare providers a tailored test menu of more than 1,000 biomarkers and seven test panels to provide cardiometabolic health, hormones, micronutrients, longevity and whole body wellness insights. The initial panels include:



Advanced Cardiometabolic Biomarker Panel

Comprehensive Nutrient Panel

Longevity and Vitality Panel

Men's Comprehensive Hormone Panel

Men's Whole Body Wellness Panel

Women's Comprehensive Hormone Panel Women's Whole Body Wellness Panel

Patient specimen collections are available through a physician office or at any one of Labcorp's more than 2,200 patient service centers (PSCs) nationwide.

