Labcorp Launches Labcorp Whole Health Solutions To Support Holistic Care
"At Labcorp, we recognize the growing demand for more comprehensive healthcare solutions, and our new offering is a direct response to this evolving landscape," said Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp's chief medical and scientific officer. "By expanding access to our scientifically validated biomarkers and test panels, we're empowering healthcare providers with convenient tests that provide a more robust view of their patients' health to deliver comprehensive and holistic care."
Key Features of Labcorp Whole Health Solutions
Built from the company's expansive menu of more than 6,500 tests, Labcorp Whole Health Solutions offers healthcare providers a tailored test menu of more than 1,000 biomarkers and seven test panels to provide cardiometabolic health, hormones, micronutrients, longevity and whole body wellness insights. The initial panels include:
-
Advanced Cardiometabolic Biomarker Panel
Comprehensive Nutrient Panel
Longevity and Vitality Panel
Men's Comprehensive Hormone Panel
Men's Whole Body Wellness Panel
Women's Comprehensive Hormone Panel
Women's Whole Body Wellness Panel
Patient specimen collections are available through a physician office or at any one of Labcorp's more than 2,200 patient service centers (PSCs) nationwide.
For more information, visit
About Labcorp
Labcorp (NYSE: LH ) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 70,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 75% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2024 by the FDA, and perform more than 700 million tests annually for patients around the world. Learn more about us at .
SOURCE Labcorp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment