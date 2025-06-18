GOLF LIVE AND FLIGHTSCOPE ANNOUNCE THE WORLD's FIRST LIVE, REMOTE VIDEO CAPTURE AND LAUNCH MONITOR DATA INTEGRATION

Golf Live logo

Golf Live and FlightScope announce the integration of the Mevo+ launch monitor into the patented Golf Live video capture and replay platform.

- Keith Scioli, Founder & CEOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Golf Live , with its patented live, remote video capture and analysis platform, and FlightScope , the market leader in radar-based launch monitor technology, announce the integration of their game-changing technologies. With this groundbreaking integration, students around the world can connect with their coaches virtually or in person and capture and analyze live videos and launch data instantly.Using the FlightScope Mevo+ and Golf Live, players can connect with any coach on a live video call and instantly capture their swing video and all the data parameters that are available via the launch monitor. Coaches can select specific data points they want to focus on while all the remaining parameters are collected, saved, and stored for both coach and student to review anytime. Until this historic integration, instant, remote video and data exchange has never been possible.“As Golf Live continues to evolve and expand, we are constantly pushing the envelope of what our patented technology is capable of. I am so very proud of our team for their talent and dedication to deliver this 'first of its kind' integration,” stated Keith Scioli, Founder and CEO of Golf Live.“Having the opportunity to work with FlightScope and integrate their Mevo+ into our platform is amazing. The data is captured and displayed instantly along with the students' swing for the coach and the student to review while on a live call. The session is organized so the swing video and shot data can be easily found and reviewed at anytime by the student and the coach.”“We are very excited to see this integration with Golf Live come to market,” continued Henri Johnson, Founder and CEO of FlightScope.“We believe there is a growing need for remote coaching around the world. To combine Mevo+'s full complement of data parameters with live, virtual instruction is so very valuable for players and their instructors. Golf Live has done a fantastic job creating a seamless interface between our complimentary technologies and FlightScope is excited to support this game-changing initiative.”For more information visit:ABOUT GOLF LIVEGolf Live revolutionizes golf instruction with live, virtual video capture and replay. Our patented technology, live video replay, enhances remote coaching through real-time interaction between student and coach. With advanced video analysis tools and automatic lesson storage, instructors can deliver personalized sessions from anywhere, eliminating time and travel constraints. Multi-tier Memberships, Video Exchange, Payment Processing, and Live Stream capabilities provide users with a full complement of coaching and learning tools. Discover the future of golf instruction with Golf Live. Visit or email ....About FlightScopeFlightScope, the industry leader and pioneer in tracking and analyzing sports performance data, traces its origins back to 1989. Originally developed to track projectiles for the defense industry, FlightScope quickly shifted its focus to revolutionize the world of sports. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and precision, FlightScope has continuously pushed boundaries, introducing a myriad of groundbreaking technologies tailored to enhance athletic performance across diverse sports categories such as golf, baseball, softball, tennis, athletics, and cricket.Through cutting-edge advancements and unwavering dedication, FlightScope has cemented its position as the go-to solution for athletes and coaches worldwide, empowering them to unlock their full potential and achieve unparalleled success. For the accuracy you demand, FlightScope technology gives you performance data you can trust.Media Contact:Emily Scott, JDPR, ...

Golf Live FlightScope Integration Promo Video

