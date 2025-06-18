Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% Can See All 16 Animals And Human Faces- Are You One Of Them?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusions are a fun and engaging way to boost your IQ and observation skills.

These visual puzzles with hidden elements push your brain to think creatively, improving concentration and mental sharpness.

If you can find the hidden elements in this captivating image within a few seconds, it is a strong indicator of keen intelligence and sharp attention to detail.

| Face, table, chair or woman? This visual test reveals your secret traits

Today's challenge includes one of the famous optical illusion tests published by The U.S. Sun, which showcases a charming woodland scene, where a sly fox seemingly climbs a tree as three watchful birds look on.

But here is the twist: hidden within the lush greenery, 12 more pairs of eyes are quietly observing you.

Don't worry if you cannot spot them right away-this classic brain teaser has been baffling illusion enthusiasts since it was first created in 1872 by American printmakers Currier and Ives.

| What you spot first in this optical illusion reveals how you cope under pressure

Even after 150 years of its creation,“The Puzzled Fox” has resurfaced to test the perception skills of a new generation.

How to take the test?

Take a moment to relax and close your eyes. Then open them and carefully study the image given below.

Focus on the image and find the 16 hidden figures.

Can you spot all 16 hidden animals and human faces concealed within it? Give it your best shot!

Here is a hint

If you look closer, various animals surround the fox, including a horse, a lamb, and even the now-extinct passenger pigeon.

You will also find a sheep and a boar concealed in the woodland.

There are several human faces cleverly hidden if you look at the image carefully.

You are a genius if you could spot all 16 animals and human faces.

| Optical illusion personality test: Are you emotionally intuitive or guarded? Answer

Near the fox, you will find a horse, a lamb, and the now-extinct passenger pigeon cleverly hidden in the scene.

If you look closely, you will find a sheep nestled at the tree's base and a boar concealed in the underbrush.

Three human faces are cleverly concealed within the tree trunk on the left, while two more are subtly integrated into the tree on the right.

You will also find a few more hidden faces cleverly blended into the forest floor, waiting to be uncovered.

Can you spot the cat cleverly hidden in the image? If you could, you are a genius!

This mind-bending optical illusion has left many viewers rubbing their eyes as they struggle to find the hidden faces.

Cracking this optical illusion challenge is a clear sign of keen observation skills and sharp eyesight.

If you enjoyed this optical illusion IQ test, search for more fascinating puzzles in our collection and share them with your friends and family!