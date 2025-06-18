Qatar Airways Partners With IMG To Launch Sport 24 Via Starlink

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Airways has partnered with IMG, a leading global sports marketing agency, to launch a next-generation in-flight sports streaming experience exclusively available on the airline's Starlink-connected aircraft.

For the first time, passengers will be able to enjoy high-definition coverage of Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra – IMG's premium live sports channels for the airline and cruise industries, via a dedicated web player on their personal electronic devices, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action at 35,000 feet.

Cementing its position as an industry-leading digital innovator, Qatar Airways is the first global airline to offer Sport 24 as an integrated live sports streaming experience, powered by Starlink's high-speed internet connection.

With seamless access on board via mobile, tablet, and laptop, passengers can now watch the world's biggest sporting events live, from the UEFA Champions League to Formula 1, and more.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Our partnership with IMG marks another leap forward in redefining the inflight experience. As the first global airline to introduce Starlink's high-speed connectivity combined with live sports streaming, we are proud to bring passengers closer to the sporting moments that matter most - wherever they are in the world. From football fans to tennis enthusiasts, this new offering ensures our guests never miss a second of the action at 35,000 feet.”

IMG President, Adam Kelly, said:“Live sport is one of the last remaining appointment-to-view events that people prefer to watch in real time. As consumer viewing habits continue to evolve, passengers want more ways to enjoy live sport onboard so they never have to miss a moment of the action. Qatar Airways is now making that a reality for fans traveling anywhere in the world with Sport 24. We're continuing to drive product developments to make Sport 24 available on any international aircraft with connectivity.”

Qatar Airways is currently the only airline in the MENA region and one of the few globally to offer the fastest internet in the skies, with broadband speeds comparable to those at home, across both its Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 fleets.

As of June 2025, the airline has completed over 12,000 Starlink-connected flights with the entire Boeing 777-300ER fleet fully equipped.

Passengers on Starlink-connected flights can access the Sport 24 web player simply by scanning a QR code on board and enjoy seamless access to IMG's premium content offering – the only live sports channels available on commercial airlines today.

The launch comes ahead of a packed global sporting calendar available on Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra this summer including; FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, UEFA Women's EURO 2025, Wimbledon Championships, the British Open, cricket, Formula 1, and more.

The channels, produced at IMG's London studios, were viewed by over 10 million passengers last year and are now more accessible than ever onboard Qatar Airways' state-of-the-art Starlink-connected fleet.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline Partner of UEFA, Formula 1, AFC, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.