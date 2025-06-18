AGM Statement
No
Description
|Votes For (or at the Chairman's discretion)
|Against
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company's accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024
|99.42%
|0.58%
|2
|To approve the Directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2024
|95.41%
|4.59%
|3
|Re-elect Clive Richardson as a Director of the Company
|97.42%
|2.58%
|4
|Re-elect David Benda as a Director of the Company
|98.38%
|1.62%
|5
|Elect Simon Thorpe as a Director of the Company
|96.55%
|3.45%
|6
|Elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company
|95.81%
|4.19%
|7
|To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
|98.45%
|1.55%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor's remuneration
|98.62%
|1.38%
|9
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|98.08%
|1.92%
|10
|To renew the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and authority to allot shares under the scheme
|98.67%
|1.33%
|11
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|94.40%
|5.60%
|12
|Authority to purchase own shares
|97.59%
|2.41%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
Passing of Resolutions concerning Special Business
Copies of resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
A recording of the AGM and a copy of the Manager presentation will be available on the Albion Capital website at .
18 June 2025
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
