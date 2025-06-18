Dozens Of Israeli Warplanes Strike Iranian Nuclear Site Overnight

On the sixth day of ongoing hostilities, media outlets have reported that Israel's military launched a large-scale overnight airstrike involving more than 50 fighter jets targeting key nuclear and military infrastructure in Iran.

According to a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the strike focused on“centrifuge production facilities in Tehran” as well as several sites used for the production of surface-to-surface missiles. These included locations manufacturing raw materials and components critical for Iran's weapons development programs.

Shortly before dawn, a powerful explosion was reported in eastern Tehran, which is believed to be directly linked to the Israeli operation. The blasts caused extensive damage to Iranian military infrastructure and triggered widespread alarm across Tehran and other major cities, according to local eyewitnesses and social media footage verified by Reuters.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed in an interview with the BBC on Friday that centrifuges at the underground enrichment facility in Natanz were likely“heavily damaged or completely destroyed.” Centrifuges are essential for uranium enrichment, a process that can be used both for generating nuclear fuel and for developing nuclear weapons.

The incident has intensified global concerns over the future of Iran's nuclear program. Analysts warn that attacks on sensitive sites may destabilize already fragile diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which has been in limbo since the U.S. withdrawal in 2018.

Iranian state-affiliated news agencies, including Tasnim, confirmed the explosions and denounced the airstrikes as an“act of aggression,” promising a“decisive response.” In contrast, Israeli officials stated that the mission's objective was to“prevent Iran from attaining advanced weapons capabilities,” particularly those with nuclear potential.

International reactions have been swift and divided. While the United States has yet to issue an official response, European Union diplomats have expressed concern over the escalation and its potential to ignite a broader regional conflict. The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency session to discuss the implications of the attack.

Experts in non-proliferation and Middle Eastern security argue that while Israel's actions may have delayed Iran's weapons development timeline, they could also push Iran to further harden its nuclear infrastructure and reduce cooperation with international monitors.“Every time military action disrupts diplomacy, the risk of miscalculation grows,” said Dr. Ali Vaez, Iran Project Director at the International Crisis Group.

As tensions rise, the region stands at a critical juncture. With both Israel and Iran showing no signs of de-escalation, the possibility of retaliatory attacks and broader conflict remains high. The coming days are likely to determine whether this confrontation will trigger further military engagements or pressure international stakeholders to re-engage diplomatically.

