Onlyfans Rich List 2025: The Jaw-Dropping Earnings Of Top OF Creators Like Sophie Rain How Much Do Men Spend On Models?
On average, men spend about $48.52 on OnlyFans models. But, here's the twist. Only 4.2% of subscribers actually pay anything. That means nearly 96% spend nothing. So, most models earn very little, just $2.06 per subscriber.Also Read | OnlyFans is up for sale: UFC legend Conor McGregor 'confirms' his interest
On average, a paying male subscriber spends about $48.52 per creator. A tiny group of the top 0.1% of creators earns 76% of the total income, with each making an average of $146,881 ( ₹1.3 crore) per month. Another small group called“whales” (just 0.01% of subscribers) alone gives 20.2% of all revenue.
Even those in the next tier (top 1%) earn much less, averaging $33,984 ( ₹29 lakh) per month. From the top 1% to 5%, it drops to $8,208 ( ₹7 lakh) monthly.
Beyond the top 5%, earnings fall sharply. Many creators earn just $24 per month.Also Read | OnlyFans actress falls off balcony while shooting, dies: Report
Interestingly, chat messages are the main income source, bringing in almost 70% of earnings. Subscriptions, on the other hand, make up just 4.11%.
Most payments (over 83%) happen in the first 48 hours. Also, weekends account for 30% of revenue while only 17% of users start conversations.
The research found a strong link between high ratings and high earnings. Overall, creators make just $2.06 per subscriber on average. Also, 95.8% of users spend nothing, so creators must manage marketing costs carefully. To profit , their cost to gain a subscriber should be under $2.Richest OnlyFans creators in 2025
OnlyFans remains a big money-maker in 2025, with many stars earning millions through exclusive content. Contrary to popular belief, OnlyFans is not only about adult content.
Since rapper Cardi B ($47 million) is not more active, Sophie Rain leads the list with $43 million in one year. The former waitress keeps her image unique by staying a virgin and using religious branding, according to Woke Waves.Also Read | Harry Potter's Lavender Brown aka Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to 'clear debt'
Rapper Iggy Azalea comes next with $36 million per year. She uses premium content, personal interaction and stylish posts to earn big.
Actress Bella Thorne earns $37.3 million yearly, combining VIP content and photoshoots. Another rapper, Bhad Bhabie, makes $34 million annually, despite not being very active.
Adult star Belle Delphine earns $34 million a year. Her rare content drops create hype and keep people interested.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment