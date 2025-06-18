Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Onlyfans Rich List 2025: The Jaw-Dropping Earnings Of Top OF Creators Like Sophie Rain How Much Do Men Spend On Models?

2025-06-18 05:02:14
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A study by OnlyGuider looked at the spending habits of over 10 lakh OnlyFans subscribers and nearly 59 million transactions, totalling $2 million in revenue. The findings were quite surprising.

On average, men spend about $48.52 on OnlyFans models. But, here's the twist. Only 4.2% of subscribers actually pay anything. That means nearly 96% spend nothing. So, most models earn very little, just $2.06 per subscriber.

Also Read | OnlyFans is up for sale: UFC legend Conor McGregor 'confirms' his interest

On average, a paying male subscriber spends about $48.52 per creator. A tiny group of the top 0.1% of creators earns 76% of the total income, with each making an average of $146,881 ( ₹1.3 crore) per month. Another small group called“whales” (just 0.01% of subscribers) alone gives 20.2% of all revenue.

Even those in the next tier (top 1%) earn much less, averaging $33,984 ( ₹29 lakh) per month. From the top 1% to 5%, it drops to $8,208 ( ₹7 lakh) monthly.

Beyond the top 5%, earnings fall sharply. Many creators earn just $24 per month.

Also Read | OnlyFans actress falls off balcony while shooting, dies: Report

Interestingly, chat messages are the main income source, bringing in almost 70% of earnings. Subscriptions, on the other hand, make up just 4.11%.

Most payments (over 83%) happen in the first 48 hours. Also, weekends account for 30% of revenue while only 17% of users start conversations.

The research found a strong link between high ratings and high earnings. Overall, creators make just $2.06 per subscriber on average. Also, 95.8% of users spend nothing, so creators must manage marketing costs carefully. To profit , their cost to gain a subscriber should be under $2.

Richest OnlyFans creators in 2025

OnlyFans remains a big money-maker in 2025, with many stars earning millions through exclusive content. Contrary to popular belief, OnlyFans is not only about adult content.

Since rapper Cardi B ($47 million) is not more active, Sophie Rain leads the list with $43 million in one year. The former waitress keeps her image unique by staying a virgin and using religious branding, according to Woke Waves.

Also Read | Harry Potter's Lavender Brown aka Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to 'clear debt'

Rapper Iggy Azalea comes next with $36 million per year. She uses premium content, personal interaction and stylish posts to earn big.

Actress Bella Thorne earns $37.3 million yearly, combining VIP content and photoshoots. Another rapper, Bhad Bhabie, makes $34 million annually, despite not being very active.

Adult star Belle Delphine earns $34 million a year. Her rare content drops create hype and keep people interested.

