403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Starmer, Macron Join Forces to Curb Cross-Channel Migration Surge
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have pinpointed tackling the surge in cross-Channel migration as an urgent priority, with Downing Street warning the situation is rapidly worsening.
During a side meeting at the G7 summit in Canada, the two leaders engaged in extensive discussions covering a spectrum of global and bilateral concerns, such as the Middle East conflict, the Ukraine war, and enhanced defense collaboration.
A statement released by Downing Street on Tuesday confirmed that both leaders recognized the escalating challenges posed by increased small boat crossings in the English Channel in recent weeks.
They pledged to intensify joint efforts addressing migration and vowed to collaborate closely with international partners to develop “innovative ways” to make meaningful progress on this pressing issue.
Looking forward, Starmer and Macron also touched upon the upcoming UK-France Summit scheduled for July. They emphasized that their teams should aim for “high-ambition outcomes” that produce concrete benefits for citizens in both countries.
The leaders further exchanged views on the persistent Middle East crisis, reaffirming their commitment to resolving the conflict through sustained diplomacy and dialogue. They agreed this should remain a key agenda item for G7 leaders throughout the summit.
During a side meeting at the G7 summit in Canada, the two leaders engaged in extensive discussions covering a spectrum of global and bilateral concerns, such as the Middle East conflict, the Ukraine war, and enhanced defense collaboration.
A statement released by Downing Street on Tuesday confirmed that both leaders recognized the escalating challenges posed by increased small boat crossings in the English Channel in recent weeks.
They pledged to intensify joint efforts addressing migration and vowed to collaborate closely with international partners to develop “innovative ways” to make meaningful progress on this pressing issue.
Looking forward, Starmer and Macron also touched upon the upcoming UK-France Summit scheduled for July. They emphasized that their teams should aim for “high-ambition outcomes” that produce concrete benefits for citizens in both countries.
The leaders further exchanged views on the persistent Middle East crisis, reaffirming their commitment to resolving the conflict through sustained diplomacy and dialogue. They agreed this should remain a key agenda item for G7 leaders throughout the summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment