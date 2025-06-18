Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia sounds highest-level alert as volcano erupts

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a volcano in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara region erupted, releasing an ash plume that soared approximately 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) into the sky. Mt. Lewotobi Laki-Laki, situated on the popular tourist destination of Flores Island, had its alert status elevated to the highest level (four) just the day before, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

Yohanes Kolli Sorywutun, an officer at the Volcano Observation Post, urged residents and visitors to remain calm and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities, as reported by news sources. He advised the public to avoid areas within a 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) radius from the volcano’s eruption site.

In addition, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced it is closely monitoring the eruption for any potential tsunami threats, as noted by Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Indonesia, located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” ranks among the most seismically volatile nations worldwide, home to around 130 active volcanoes.

