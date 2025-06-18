403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia sounds highest-level alert as volcano erupts
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a volcano in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara region erupted, releasing an ash plume that soared approximately 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) into the sky. Mt. Lewotobi Laki-Laki, situated on the popular tourist destination of Flores Island, had its alert status elevated to the highest level (four) just the day before, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.
Yohanes Kolli Sorywutun, an officer at the Volcano Observation Post, urged residents and visitors to remain calm and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities, as reported by news sources. He advised the public to avoid areas within a 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) radius from the volcano’s eruption site.
In addition, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced it is closely monitoring the eruption for any potential tsunami threats, as noted by Japanese broadcaster NHK.
Indonesia, located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” ranks among the most seismically volatile nations worldwide, home to around 130 active volcanoes.
Yohanes Kolli Sorywutun, an officer at the Volcano Observation Post, urged residents and visitors to remain calm and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities, as reported by news sources. He advised the public to avoid areas within a 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) radius from the volcano’s eruption site.
In addition, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced it is closely monitoring the eruption for any potential tsunami threats, as noted by Japanese broadcaster NHK.
Indonesia, located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” ranks among the most seismically volatile nations worldwide, home to around 130 active volcanoes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment