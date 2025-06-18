403
Ellington Properties Advances Digital Innovation In Real Estate, Supports Dubai's Property Tokenization Initiative
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The initiative marks a significant step forward in democratizing real estate investment. With investment entry points starting from AED 2,000, tokenized shares of the unit at the Kensington Waters offer broader, more inclusive access to Dubai's thriving property market. Moreover, each share is backed by official certification and powered by blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and security. Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: Supporting this transformative national initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and to making design-led real estate more accessible. We believe real estate tokenization is a major leap forward in reshaping how people interact with and invest in property, and we are proud to be among the first developers in Dubai to embrace it.” This collaboration not only reinforces Ellington's forward-thinking approach but also supports Dubai's broader vision of solidifying its position as a leading hub for the world's most thriving digital economy. By supporting the integration of blockchain technology with real estate, Ellington Properties aims to redefine property ownership models and expand opportunities for a new generation of tech-savvy investors. The selected property, Kensington Waters, exemplifies Ellington's commitment to thoughtful design and modern living. Recently handed over, the development is inspired by the natural elements of water, echoing wellness, health, and happiness, offering a haven of beauty in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City. About Ellington Properties Ellington Properties is Dubai's leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company's diverse portfolio includes communities across Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), and Dubai Islands, among others, as well as in Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Marjan Islands and Hayat Island. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized living experiences. For more information, visit For all media inquiries contact: Kashish Punjabi | Amjad Mkayed Ruder Finn Atteline Phone: +971 56 708 4094 | +971 50 235 1814 Email: ...
-
A residential unit at Kensington Waters selected as Dubai's second tokenized property, supporting broader access to real estate investment
-
Fractional ownership starts from AED 2,000, backed by official certification and powered by blockchain technology
-
The unit sold out within one minute of launch, reflecting strong market appetite for fractional ownership
-
This collaboration aligns with national efforts to redefine property ownership models and expand opportunities for a new generation of tech-savvy investors
