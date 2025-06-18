Dos Reports 'Strong' Growth In Licensed Building Areas Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Licensed building areas in the Kingdom reached 3.032 million square metres during the first third of 2025, marking a 19.8 per cent increase compared with 2.530 million square metres during the same period in 2024, reflecting sustained momentum in the construction sector amid broader economic and demographic trends.

According to the Department of Statistics' (DoS) latest monthly report on urban activity, the number of building permits also rose to 7,253 from 6,730 permits in the corresponding period of last year, an annual increase of 7.8 per cent.

The uptick signals a positive outlook for the real estate market, driven by continued urban expansion, resilient demand, and government-supported housing initiatives, according to DoS.

“The increase in licensed areas, particularly for residential purposes, reflects a relatively more stable financing environment,” financial analyst Yousef Suboh told The Jordan Times.“It is also a sign that population growth and urbanisation remain key drivers in the Jordanian market.”

Residential building areas accounted for the majority of licensed space, totalling 2.243 million square metres, up 10.7 per cent from 2.027 million square metres during the same period last year. Non-residential building areas witnessed a sharper rise, surging by 56.9 per cent to reach 789,000 square metres, compared with 503,000 square metres in 2024.

According to the DoS report, residential projects represented 74 per cent of the total licensed area, while non-residential buildings comprised 26 per cent.

The central region remained dominant in terms of construction activity, accounting for 27 per cent of licensed areas, an increase of 6.4 per cent from the same period in 2024.

Urban planning engineer Ayman Dudokh said,“The capital continues to absorb the bulk of activity, but a more balanced spatial development is urgently needed. Encouraging construction outside Amman can ease urban pressure.”

He added that smart urban design and improved regulation of land use are essential to managing future growth effectively.